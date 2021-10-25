SHEFFIELD — Dewana Roberts, 56, passed away October 23, 2021. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

She was the wife of Tommy Roberts.

Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

