FLORENCE — Deward L. Segars, 89, passed away at his home in Florence, after an extended illness, on June 4, 2023. He was born on April 8, 1934 in Lawrence County, AL, and graduated from Trinity High School. Mr. Segars held a variety of occupations throughout his life, including truck driver and veterinarian technician. He served as a fireman for the Decatur Fire Department for 33 years and retired as a Lieutenant. In addition to his service to the community, he is most remembered as being a loving husband to his sweet wife, Bobbie Nell, and a wonderful father and grandfather. We will forever remember his wisdom, humor, and love for storytelling. Although we will miss Mr. Segars dearly, we take solace in knowing he is no longer suffering and is reunited with his family and friends in Heaven.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
