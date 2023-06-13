FLORENCE — Deward L. Segars, 89, passed away at his home in Florence, after an extended illness, on June 4, 2023. He was born on April 8, 1934 in Lawrence County, AL, and graduated from Trinity High School. Mr. Segars held a variety of occupations throughout his life, including truck driver and veterinarian technician. He served as a fireman for the Decatur Fire Department for 33 years and retired as a Lieutenant. In addition to his service to the community, he is most remembered as being a loving husband to his sweet wife, Bobbie Nell, and a wonderful father and grandfather. We will forever remember his wisdom, humor, and love for storytelling. Although we will miss Mr. Segars dearly, we take solace in knowing he is no longer suffering and is reunited with his family and friends in Heaven.

