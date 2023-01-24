TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — DeWayne Davis, 75, died Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, January 28, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Ludlam Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. He was an amazing fundraiser, loved helping people, hardworking, riding his Harley, and most of all loved his family.

