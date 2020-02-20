TUSCUMBIA — Dewayne “Papa Bear” Borden, 71, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, from 6:00 ot 8:00 p.m. at Isbell Chapel Baptist Church, Colbert Heights. The funeral service will be at the church on Saturday, February 22, at 2:00 p.m. with Brian Vandiver officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Underwood Mountain.
Dewayne was a lifelong resident of Colbert Heights and the Underwood community. He was preceded in death by his sons, Brian and “Jug”; parents, James and Marie; and siblings, Glen, Dean, Joyce and June.
He is survived by his son, Dwight and his wife; the mother of his children, Tricia; brother, Joe; grandchildren, Jeffie and his wife, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Big Dog, Willow, Bella and Snow; and a hoard of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Randy Ransom, Mark Borden, Benji Newell, Jeffie Borden, Brody Vandiver and Big Dog. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Webb, Tommy Mosley and Jay Castile.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the 2020 Trump Campaign.
