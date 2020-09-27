CHEROKEE — Dewayne Vinson, 43 of Cherokee, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He will always be remembered as a loving man who adored his wife and four children. He was a selfless and loving husband, father, cousin, and friend. He was a kindhearted man who would give you the shirt off of his back as well as a man who fought for what was right, and a man who cared for every kid as his own.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his parents, Danny and Darlene Vinson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cassie Vinson; his four children, Audrey Vinson, Devan Vinson, Ty Johnson, and Ella Johnson; and four brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel ,with Chad Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Cherokee.
Pallbearers will be Michael Vinson, Harold Harrison, Matthew Harrison, Howard Franks, Daniel Waldrep and Ryan Newton.
