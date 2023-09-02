TOWN CREEK — DeWayne “Wayne” Clifford Little, 68, died September 1, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Rock Springs Cemetery in Mount Hope. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

