HALEYVILLE — Dewey Curtis Carson, 85, died April 12, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Basket full of Easter goodies
- Lotteries for April 14
- Quick Fix: Rosemary, garlic make lamb chops dish perfect for holiday weekend (or anytime)
- Hilton developers work on funding plan
- Jokers shooter surrenders to police
- Wednesday's prep roundup: Baseball, softball set for region move
- Elgin Senior Center hosting old-fashioned candidate forum
- Empty Bowl Luncheon helps feed those in need
Most Read
Articles
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat
- Mars Hill Bible School alum tapped for D.C. post
- Superintendent: Hazlewood principal on leave for excessive paddling
- Judge sentences convicted murderer to life
- Sheffield man convicted of shooting into occupied dwelling
- Church unsure of building's future
- Engineer to pursue severance tax change
- Muscle Shoals City Council told about illegal dumping
- Capital murder trial set for Oct. 17
- Ceremony to laud Medal of Honor recipient
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- David Glaze
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Florence
- Ex-superintendent retires from Colbert school system
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat
- Cory Rumble
- Danny Bogus
- Patrick Qualls
- Mars Hill Bible School alum tapped for D.C. post
- Superintendent: Hazlewood principal on leave for excessive paddling
- Carolyn Beasley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Annual Shoals Earth Day Fest a no-go for 3rd year (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- US should not get involved in Ukraine (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- Jokers license revoked after 2nd fatal shooting (1)
- It's hard to predict schedule for track replacement work (1)
- You said it (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
Commented