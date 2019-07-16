ROGERSVILLE — Dewey E. Tate, 92, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked at Reynolds for 37 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17th from 1 to 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Harvey Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers will be Eric White, Glenn Tate, Jackie Tate, Bob Tate, Chris Davis, and Ricky Thomas.
Mr. Tate was preceded in death by his wife, Leadie Mae Tate; sons, Larry and Randy Tate; brothers, Everett and Loyce Tate. He is survived by his grandchildren, Tisha (Ricky) Thomas and Ben Tate; great-granddaughters, Ashley (Jesse) Hairston and Alyssa Thomas; great-great-granddaughter, Mila Dean; and special friend, Joyce James.
