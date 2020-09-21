FLORENCE — Dewey Milton Williams, Jr., 84, of Florence, passed away September 19, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and an Alabama Army National Guard veteran.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Pastor Andy Fogle officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Milton Williams Sr. and Lizzie Earlene Joiner Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Evans Williams; son, Dewey M. Williams III and wife, Judy, of Rogersville; daughter, Christi R. Williams of Florence; sister, Carolyn Bevis of Haleyville; grandchildren, Andrea Echazabal and husband, Yariov, of Rogersville; and great grandchildren, Dimitri and Vincent Echazabal.
Special thanks to Amy, Angela and Connie of Kindred Home Health for their friendship and care. Also, to the doctors and staff of North Alabama Medical Center.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented