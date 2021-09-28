LEIGHTON — Mrs. Benton Ford peacefully departed her daughter’s home for her Heavenly Home on September 26, 2021. She was ninety-nine years, eleven months, and one day old. She served her Lord, her church, her husband, and her family faithfully. She almost never complained and was always willing to work for whatever she needed or wanted. Mrs. Ford had learned to recite the Twenty-third Psalm and enjoyed saying it before going to sleep at night.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Kenneth Bond officiating. Interment will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Lou Deliah Corsby; husband, Ellis Milton Ford; an infant son; her brothers, Eddie R. “Dick”, R. H. “Rube”, and Wheeler Corsby; and sisters, Viola Akin, Leona Hicks, and Hattie Potter.
Mrs. Ford is survived by her children, Derinda Nalley (John) and E.D. Ford (Diann); sister-in-law, Donnie Corsby; grandchildren, Leanna Ford Byrd (Brad) and Becky Ford Peninger (Marty); and great-grandchildren, Emily and Wyatt Peninger.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Creek Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 635, Leighton, AL 35646.
Derinda and Ed wish to thank Dr. Adam Isbell and staff, Kindred Home Health, and Kindred Hospice for their care of our mother and how supportive they were to us.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented