RUSSELLVILLE — Dexter Pounders 79 of Russellville, passed away June 23, 2022 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Laura Pounders; daughter, Nena Brown (Bomber Brown); special niece, Sherri Reeves a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gardie and Vivian Pounders; brother, Ronnie Pounders.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
