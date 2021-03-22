RED BAY — Dexter Lynn Scott, 58, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral services will be Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home. He was a member of Halltown United Methodist Church.

