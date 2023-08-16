F.8.16.23 Dexter Isbell.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — We ask that you remember the family of Dexter T. Isbell at the age of 60. Mr. Isbell was a Tuscumbia native since September 10, 1962. Dexter owned an auto parts supply store and home security business for several years. Mr. Isbell passed away at his home on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Visitation was Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery.

