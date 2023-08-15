TUSCUMBIA — Dexter T. Isbell, 60, died August 12, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Glendale Cemetery. He was the husband of Bonnie Renee Isbell.

