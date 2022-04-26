DYERSBURG, TN — Dexter Allan Tubbs, Sr., 59, passed away Friday, April 22nd, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. He was the fiancé of Tammy Tinkle of Dyersburg, TN.

