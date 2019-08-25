PHIL CAMPBELL — Dexter Wade Marshall Sr., 64 years old of Phil Campbell, AL. passed away August 21, 2019.
Memorial service will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Heritage Fellowship on Highway 43 in Russellville, AL.
Dexter was born April 13, 1955, in Lawrence County, AL to Billy and Mary Marshall. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dexter is survived by his children, Jennifer Hull, Wade Marshall, and Shrie Spires; his sister, Cathy Marshall; his brother, Greg Marshall; and his grandchildren, Aidyn Kate, Dru, Logan, Skyler, Sawyer, and Silas.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
.
-
Commented