TRINITY

Diana Hedges, 77, died July 5, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

