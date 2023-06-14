HARTSELLE — Diana Lynn Johnson Wimberly, 76, died June 12, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

