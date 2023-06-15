F.6.15.23 Diana Wimberly.jpg
HARTSELLE — Diana Lynn Johnson Wimberly, 76, Hartselle, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, June 17, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brad Sheats and Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.

