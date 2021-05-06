SHEFFIELD — Diana Mylles Sanford, 97, died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Decatur, Georgia surrounded by family on May 3, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The family will hold private services at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bill Sanford; daughter, Carol Sanford Fentriss; son, Randy Sanford; granddaughter, Elizabeth Pitts; and her beloved sisters and brother, Jacqueline Mylles, Pamela Weirengo, and Ian Mylles.
She is survived by her daughter, Claire Sanford Pitts; son, Ian Sanford; grandchildren, Beth Fentriss, Jennifer Fentriss Beall (Matt), Barbara Pitts Cook (Robin), Julia Sanford, Tabb Sanford and Nicholas Pitts.
Di was born on December 13, 1923 in New Castle, England and spent most of her childhood in Paris, France. She and her family relocated to Sydney, Australia during World War II where she met and married a charming young lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Bill Sanford. When the war ended she boarded a ship, organized by the Red Cross for war brides, with her one year old daughter, Carol, and set sail for San Francisco. From there they took a train bound for Decatur, Alabama where they met Bill who drove them to Sheffield, Alabama which would be her home for the next 76 years.
Di acclimated to small town life with the help of Bill’s aunt and uncle, Liz and Fred Ashe, and many others in the community who quickly became beloved friends and neighbors. In Sheffield, she and Bill raised their four children, enjoyed a vibrant social life, and continually found ways to give back to their community.
Di was an avid reader, enjoyed studying history, was a patron of the arts, and especially loved to dance. She was a wonderful hostess, loved entertaining, and had a way of making every occasion feel special. She played tennis into her 80s and continued traveling internationally into her 90s.
She was adored by her family, to whom she passed on her love of traveling and her generous spirit. They will most miss her smile, her infectious laughter, her beautiful accent, and the joy of being in her presence.
The family extends special thanks to Minnie Shaw and Bobbie Chapman for their love and care for Di over the past few years.
If you would like to honor her memory, her family requests donations to the Sheffield Public Library, Tennessee Valley Art Association, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
