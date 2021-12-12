HAMILTON — Diane Wanda Tucker, 84, passed away December 9, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday December 13, 2021, from noon until service time beginning at 1 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rocky Grove Cemetery.

