FLORENCE
Diane Agnew Harris passed away on Tuesday August 23, 2022 at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray Hood Harris, Jr. in 2011.
During her life she was a teacher, insurance agent, and devoted wife and mother. She was also a doting grandmother who loved her grandson, Rutledge. She loved horses, airplanes, and travel as well as competing with her retrievers.
She is survived by her son, Murray Hood Harris, III; her daughter-in-law, Heather Rollings Harris; her grandson, Rutledge Alexander Harris as well as her brother, James Robert Agnew, Jr. (Caroline) and her sister, Alan Agnew James (Tom) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2 PM at Florence City Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s research hospital:
http://giftfunds.stjude.org/dianeharris.
