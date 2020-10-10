FLORENCE — Diane Elizabeth Spry, 72 of Florence, AL, died September 23, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was born June 24, 1948 in Tennessee.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials to be made to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.
She was preceded in death by parents, James Long and Dorothy Elizabeth Redfern Neal; husband, Butch Spry; brothers, James D. (Jimmy) Long, Jr., and Jerry Long.
Survivors include step father, Curtis Neal; sisters, Kathy Womack (Dennis), Amy Hutchins ( The Late Danny), Donna Bean (Jacky); stepsons, Scott Spry (Olivia), Drew Spry (Jennifer); nieces, Brandy Weddington, Bridget Hensley (James), Amber Hutchins; nephews, Daniel Hutchins, Shilo Myers, Great Nephews, Ashton Thomas, Wyatt Hensley, Great Niece, Honey Hensley; stepgrandchildren, Victoria Spry, Lauren Spry, P.K. Spry, Elizabeth Spry; and special friend, Pete Bevis.
