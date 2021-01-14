TOWN CREEK — Leslie Diane Connally Odell, 69, of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till 12 noon on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home with Tom Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek.
Born on July 22, 1951 to the late Alton and Laura Jane Connally, Diane was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. She owned Diane’s Day Care and provided day care for over 36 years in Lawrence County, not only for her children and grandchildren but many others.
Survivors include her daughters, Leslye Terry (Justin) and Whitney Ball (Adam); grandchildren, Nicholas Terry (Breanna), Jace Terry, Molly-Kate Ball, Maggie-Lynn Ball, Madison Ball, and Wyatt Ball; and great-grandson, Brantley Terry.
The family extends special thanks to Jamie Ghrigsby CRNP at McElroy Medical and Reba Odell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity.
