ELGIN — Diann Staggs, 60, of Elgin, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. Mrs. Stags was a life-long resident of Elgin where she was a member of Elgin Church of Christ. She was a devoted employee of the Tuscumbia school system. Diann loved to be on the water and it showed through when planning where she and Eddie would settle down. They landed in a community she grew to adore: Hidden Valley.
Visitation for Mrs. Staggs will be Tuesday, January 26th, at Rogersville Funeral Home from 6 - 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Wednesday, January 27th, at 2. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery. Dr. Reverend Lee Stewart Campbell and Barry Sellers will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Hand, Tony Macky, Donnie Mayfield, Jim Grinnell, Brian Smith and Andy Whitehouse.
Diann is preceded in death by her parents, Delana and Betty Simpson; brother, Billy Joe Simpson, and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Staggs, Sr.; son, Eddie Staggs, Jr.; brother, Doug Simpson; sister, Debbie Purser; special aunts and uncles, Johnny (Janie) Butler, Catherine (Jerry Wayne) Putman; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Compasses Hospice and Dr. Brad Ginevan for their love and care for Mrs. Staggs.
