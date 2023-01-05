CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Dianna Lynn Carol Matthews, age 59, of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 7th at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.

