LEIGHTON — Dianna Marie Penick Reed, 42, Leighton, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Visitation will be today, August 18, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with David Reed and Brian Turbyfill officiating. Interment will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery, Leighton.
Dianna was a member of Fox Trapp Church of Christ. She was a loving mother of six children. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Felton and Glenna Penick; grandfather, Ralph Vandiver, and her baby lost before birth, whom she missed very much.
Dianna is survived by her children, Orion Wade Reed, James Rylie Reed, Ayden Reese Reed, Maria Rene Reed, Jonathon Gregory Reed (Jacklyn), and David Anthony Reed (Kaitlyn); parents, Dennis Penick (Lori) and Wanda Lentz (Doyle); grandson, Drayden Charles; grandmother, Marjorie Vandiver; aunt, Deborah Vandiver; and uncle, Joe Vandiver (Freda).
Pallbearers will be Jason Jeffreys, Steve Jeffreys, Ashley Richardson, Eric Richardson, Micheal Vandiver, and Fred Sizemore.
