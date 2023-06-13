MOULTON — Dianne Aldridge Blackwood, 65, died June 11, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mount Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

