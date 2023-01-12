F.1.12.23 Dianne Coleman.jpg
WATERLOO — Deborah Dianne Coleman, 64, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with brother Michael Roach officiating. Burial will be in Bumpus Creek Cemetery.

