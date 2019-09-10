MUSCLE SHOALS — Dianne Downs Johnson was reunited with her beloved husband, James Douglas Johnson, on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. Her service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Mike Hand officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Johnson; parents, Edward and Bobbie Downs; sisters, Debbie Doss and Diwanna Green.
She is survived by her extended family, Jimmy, Rachel and Adam Stidham, Stanley and Nadeen Green, J.C. and Dorothy Johnson, Don and Alana Parker, Michael and Debra Hand; Jon and Cylinthia Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dianne was a born again Christian and anxious to see her Savior face to face. She was born in 1957 and lived her childhood years in Hamilton, Alabama. She met her husband, Doug, while they were both attending Northwest Junior College. It was there that they formulated their lifelong plans together. He would work and help her through nursing school, then she would work and help him gain his degree from Auburn University in Forestry Management, which they achieved together. Doug and Dianne built their home together in Rogersville, Alabama, where they resided until Doug passed away. Dianne was an avid seamstress who loved to knit, crotchet and cross stitch, and most of all, raise and teach her Westies to be nearly human.
Dianne will be missed, but not forgotten. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Florence Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center and Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dianne’s name to the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented