TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI — Dianne Gann Gillentine, 69, died November 17, 2020. Visitation is 10:00 until service time beginning at 11:00 Friday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Tremont, MS.

