FLORENCE — Dianne Hinnant Stracner, age 75 of Florence, passed away on February 12, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Quad Cities Mothers of Twins Club, Alpha Psi Omega Theater and Tau Episilon Kappa Theater. She served as a registered nurse within the medical profession.
Visitation will be today, February 16, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 2 to 3 p.m. Graveside service to follow at 3 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dale Stracner; her parents, Tony Charles Hinnant and Della Louise Voliva.
She is survived by her son, Robert Brett Stracner (Stephanie); daughters, Jenny Stracner Briley, Darcy Lynn Stracner (Mitch), Debbie Anne Aafedt (Eric); brother, Tony Hinnant (Deborah); 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and special friend, Alice Gross.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented