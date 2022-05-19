RUSSELLVILLE — Dianne Lawrence, 81, died May 13, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist in Russellville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with burial in KP Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville is assisting the family. pinkardfh.com

