MUSCLE SHOALS — Gloria Dianne McGouyrk, age 69, of Muscle Shoals, passed away March 31, 2020. Due to the limitation of group sizes currently in place, the family will receive close friends in small groups at Spry-Williams Funeral Home on Friday, April 3, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A private graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Gary Devaney and Chance Hall officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Steve McGouyrk; son, Daniel McGouyrk (Michelle); grandchildren, Maxon and Henry; and sisters, Maria Owens, Laverne Ford, Susan Jacobs (Bob).
Dianne was a member of Calvary Fellowship Church. She was a kindergarten teacher and a homeschool mom. Dianne loved photography, flower gardening, painting and family road trips. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her family and especially enjoyed family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Helen Jacobs; brother, James Jacobs; and sister, Joyce Tidwell.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her special niece and caregiver, Cinda Gilbert, Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, and Shoals Hospice for the loving care they provided.
