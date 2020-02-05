KILLEN — Dianne Myrick Thompson, 68, of Killen passed away February 3, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was retired from Russellville Hospital.
Visitation will be today, February 5, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery. Dennis Ivy will be officiating.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thompson; father, Johnny Myrick; mother, Lillie Mae Myrick; daughter, Mary Sue Wooden; and son, John Myrick, Jr.
She is survived by her son, William J. Sneed; daughter, Michelle Brewer; brothers, Jimmy Myrick, Bobby Myrick and Donnie Myrick; sister, Janice Ferguson; five grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
