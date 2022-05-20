RUSSELLVILLE — Dianne “NuNu” Lawrence, age 81, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. She went to her Heavenly home to be with with the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Delano. He was waiting on her with a smile upon his face.
Dianne was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and proud to be a Southern Baptist woman. She, along with her husband and parents were charter members of Calvary Baptist. Organ keys hummed God’s grace and the word of God came to life for several decades through Dianne’s loving playing hands. She was kind hearted and loved to help anyone who was down or sick by cooking and serving meals for them and their family members. She did this for many years, and she loved every minute of it. The Lord’s work was carried out quiet as a church mouse, with no recognition or gratitude expected. Dianne was retired from the Russellville City School System.
Always walking with the grace of a true “Southern Belle”, with nothing but love and kindness in her heart, she truly loved everyone she met. The Lawrence phone rang often with calls from her ”little friends”. The friendships were cherished and the conversations were never shared. With her bright, vibrant colors and soft red lips, she had the sweetest disposition, and always followed the “Golden Rule” of treat others how you want to be treated. She was
a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, the rock of the entire Lawrence family. Memories were created to be kept and cherished by the family through church gatherings, holiday celebrations, hours upon hours of talking times at the kitchen table, and sharing of the deliciously prepared meals.
NuNu is survived by her son, Barry Delano Lawrence; daughter, Cindy Lawrence Shiraki (Gerald); daughter-in-law, Donna Lawrence; grandchildren, Jake Shiraki, Hunter Lawrence, Dylan Shiraki, Madison Buse (Nathan), Allie Shiraki; great-granddaughter, Harper Buse.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Delano Lawrence; parents, Otho and Leona Scruggs and brother, Boyce Scruggs.
Pallbearers will be David Scruggs, Gerald Shiraki, Jake Shiraki, Hunter Lawrence, Dylan Shiraki, Madison Buse and Allie Shiraki.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville, Alabama. The funeral service will follow at the church at 11 am. with Bro. Wade Wallace officiating. Interment will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Russellville. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Calvary Baptist Church “Vision Fund”.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented