LEIGHTON — Dianne Pruitt Miller, 74, died September 27, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mt. New Home Cemetery, Leighton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. New Home MB Church, Leighton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.