ROGERSVILLE — Dianne Robinson, 67, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ where she taught bible class for years. She taught 4th grade at Athens Bible School for over 40 years. Dianne loved teaching. Her nieces and nephews were her life and she was a loving and devoted sister and aunt.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Johnny Williams and Windell Gann officiating. Burial will be in Civitan Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dusty Eady, Houston Belue, Danny Ray Long, Tony Harrison, Ben Harrison, Ricky Wilbanks and Larry Tucker.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Mary Frances Harrison Robinson. She is survived by her sisters, Gwen Robinson and Shelia (Andy) Eady; niece, Audrey Camp; nephew, Dusty (Bradie) Eady; great nieces, Hannah Grace Belue, Palmer Camp and Lucy Bell Eady; great nephew, Houston Belue; aunt, Evelyn Harrison; numerous cousins and friends.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Robinson family.
