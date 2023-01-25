RED BAY — Dicky Alan Tedford, 66, died January 22, 2023. Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. He was a member of the Burleson Masonic Lodge #143.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.