COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Dillard Carroll Mason, 79, died June 20, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Shackelford at Collinwood. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Railroad Cemetery. He was the husband to Stella Mason.

