COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Dillard Carroll Mason, 79, died June 20, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Shackelford at Collinwood. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Railroad Cemetery. He was the husband to Stella Mason.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Cole's strikeouts, spin rate down, Royals rally past Yanks
- Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers
- Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender
- Snell pitches 5 scoreless innings, Padres beat Dodgers 3-2
- Sports on TV, Radio: June 23, 2021
- Lotteries for June 23
- Vogelbach somehow hobbles home, Brewers top Diamondbacks 5-0
- Asian Americans lobby to name Navy ship for Filipino sailor
Most Read
Articles
- Florence cyclist struck by vehicle on East Tuscaloosa Street
- Colbert County Commission OKs purchase of building for new jail
- Florence residents concerned over location of new water tank off Cox Creek Parkway
- Adoptions bring love and patience to Florence family
- Shoal Creek residents eagerly awaiting ADEM report
- Officials: Mobile home park complying with order
- Lauderdale County Ag Authority hoping for materials price drop
- Florence animal lover seeking pet food donations for shelters
- Touring steamboat spends a day in Shoals
- Will the mail be delivered today or Saturday?
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Drug bust nets fentanyl, marijuana, 2 arrests
- Sandra Kay Davis
- Florence cyclist struck by vehicle on East Tuscaloosa Street
- Richard Smith
- Carrie Bell Hallmark Box Thorp
- Laura Ruth Mann
- Lonnie Eugene Harvey
- Charles A. Quillen
- Mark Clinton McDonald
- Colbert County Commission OKs purchase of building for new jail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Florence City Council considering whether to add 20 slips in the marina (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Loretto softball season ends with loss to Halls in state tournament (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Russellville's historic Roxy Theatre set to reopen in June (1)
- Most inmates excluded from new sentence reduction incentive (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented