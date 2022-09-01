ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Dillard “KB” Bradley 66, died August 30, 2022. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. today at Bradley Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a self-employed contractor.

