LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Dillard Richardson, 78, died November 27, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to noon at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

