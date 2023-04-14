CHANDLER, ARIZONA — Dillie Mae Collum, 99, formerly of Tuscumbia, died April 10, 2023. A graveside service will be held Monday at Barton Cemetery, Cherokee. A celebration of life will take place in Summer 2023 in Chandler, Arizona. Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

