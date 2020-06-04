PELHAM — Dimple McCary Jones, 84, Pelham, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Pastor Patrick Friday will officiate.
Dimple was a member of Lakeview United Methodist Church, Pelham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Lee Jones; parents, Malcom and Lizzy McCary; and brothers, Bonnie and Charles McCary.
Dimple is survived by her children, Carolyn Jones Bifano, St Louis, MO, and Donna Jones Wages (David), Pelham; and grandchildren, Tyler David and Grace Ann Wages, Pelham.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
