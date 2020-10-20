FLORENCE Dixie Putman Allison, 78, of Florence passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Visitation will be today, October 20, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home chapel with James Senn, Hayden Childs, and Daniel Clark officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Allison was a member of Macedonia Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Allison; her parents, Arnold and Marie Putman; and great-grandson, Colson Lee Clark.
Dixie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Childs (Hayden); granddaughter, Allison Childs Clark (Daniel Lee Clark); brother, Frankie Putman (Marilyn); sister, Sue Belue (Aaron); nephews, James Putman (Deanna) and Bradley Putman (Courtney); two special great-nephews, Jake and Jack Putman, and a host of extended family and friends.
