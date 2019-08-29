TUSCUMBIA — Dixie Lee Balentine, 71, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Glenn Balentine; son, Ron Johnson (Leisha); stepson, Earl Gene Balentine (Elaine); daughter, T.J. Sellers (Matt); stepdaughters, Victoria Underwood (Mark) and Wanda Meredith (Dean); brother, Pat Williams (Pam); grandchildren, Blake Devaney and Paige Johnson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
