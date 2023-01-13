F.1.13.23 Dixie Nelson.jpg

FLORENCE — Billie Jane Cudabac Roberts Nelson, age 77, of Florence, passed away at her residence on January 7, 2023 after a brief illness. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Railroad Cemetery in Iron City, TN.

