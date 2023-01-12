FLORENCE — Billie Jane “Dixie” Roberts Nelson, 77, died January 7, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Railroad Cemetery. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

