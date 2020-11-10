MOULTON
Dock Flannagin, 77, died November 7, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens. Dock was the husband of Karen Sue Flannagin.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented