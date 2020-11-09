MOULTON — Dock Flannagin, 77, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 til 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Dock was the husband of Karen Sue Flannagin.

